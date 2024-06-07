SuperYou musical releases “And Now I Rise” music video

The fully staged UK premiere will be held in Leicester this autumn

A brand-new music video has been released for “And Now I Rise” from the SuperYou musical.

Featuring the vocals (and electric violin) of the show’s creator, Lourds Lane, the number is performed in the show by the socially awkward misfit superhero named Rise.

It is described as an “anthem for anyone who has ever been bullied, felt ‘othered’ or doesn’t feel like they fit in”. The video features a diverse array of approximately 100 people, who are all playing themselves and represent those who are LGBTQIA+, neurodivergent, differently abled, or navigating various mental health issues. Others who participated have experienced racism, sexual abuse, trafficking, addiction, ageism, sexism, depression, or crippling grief.

Every person was interviewed about their real-life experiences and these will also be shared weekly as a video series on the SuperYou social channels under the banner of “SuperYouman Stories” on #SuperYouSunday.

“And Now I Rise” – which was made possible through a grant awarded to Lane by The NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre by the City of The New York Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment in association with The New York Foundation for the Arts – promotes themes of resilience and self-love, showcasing how its contributors wear their ‘scars with pride.’

It features music, lyrics, story and concept by Lane, direction by Guilherme Lepca, editing and animation by Smart Diseños, and casting by Ian B Connor and Wojcik Casting Team. Music production is by Lane and Baba Z Buerger, with Jennifer Mary Mears serving as producer, All Awesome LLC, Melissa Jones and Lane as executive producers and Richard Calvache as first assistant director.

Check out the video below:

SuperYou is set to make its fully staged UK production debut at Leicester’s Curve this autumn.

Running from 22 October to 9 November 2024 in the Studio theatre, the show has been retooled and re-imagined to be completely sung-through since its previous appearances. It follows a comic book artist who discovers self-love and her own voice as her superheroine creations come to life.

Initially planned for an off-Broadway debut, SuperYou gained attention during the pandemic for staging concerts on socially distanced pick-up trucks at a drive-in location in upstate New York. These pandemic concerts later became a popular documentary on Broadway on Demand. The musical sold out Carnegie Hall for two nights in July 2022, and had a sold-out, one-night-only concert at the Lyric Theatre in the West End in 2023.

The fully staged production of SuperYou features direction and choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, music supervision by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett, scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Cynthia Nordstorm, video design by Caite Hevner, lighting design by Ryan O’Gara, and sound design by Tony Gayle. Casting is by Pearson Casting.