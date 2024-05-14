SuperYou musical announces UK premiere details

SuperYou, written and composed by Lourds Lane, is set to make its fully staged UK production debut at Leicester’s Curve this autumn – and further details have been revealed.

Running from 22 October to 9 November in the Studio theatre, the show has been retooled and re-imagined to be completely sung-through since its previous appearances. It follows a comic book artist who discovers self-love and her own voice as her superheroine creations come to life.

Initially planned for an off-Broadway debut, SuperYou gained attention during the pandemic for staging concerts on socially distanced pick-up trucks at a drive-in location in upstate New York. These pandemic concerts later became a popular documentary on Broadway on Demand. The musical sold out Carnegie Hall for two nights in July 2022, and had a sold-out, one-night-only concert at the Lyric Theatre in the West End in 2023.

Lane explained today: “The show we are world premiering in Leicester is a completely different show from any concert or presentation that we have ever done in the past, as the show is now restructured and completely sung through like Rent, Les Mis, or Hamilton. If you are already a fan of our music, now there is much more of it! I’m thrilled for fans old and new to come out and be the first to see our brand-new rock opera premiering at Curve this fall!”

SuperYou features book, music, and lyrics by Lourds Lane, direction and choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, music supervision by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett, scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Cynthia Nordstorm, video design by Caite Hevner, lighting design by Ryan O’Gara, and sound design by Tony Gayle. Casting is by Pearson Casting. It is produced by Melissa M Jones / All Awesome LLC with general management by Anthology Theatre Productions.