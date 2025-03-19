whatsonstage white
Video

Ryan Calais Cameron, Ivanno Jeremiah and more on Retrograde in the West End, Sidney Poitier and Colman Domingo

Director Amit Sharma’s production officially opens at the Apollo Theatre tonight!

Tom Millward

Tom Millward

| London |

19 March 2025

Ivanno Jeremiah and Ryan Calais Cameron in interviews with WhatsOnStage
Ivanno Jeremiah and Ryan Calais Cameron, © WhatsOnStage

Recently we sat down with playwright Ryan Calais Cameron (For Black Boys…), director Amit Sharma and cast members Ivanno Jeremiah, Oliver Johnstone and Stanley Townsend to chat about the West End transfer of the hit Kiln Theatre production of Retrograde.

Although revolving around the late great Sidney Poitier and set in the 1950s’ Golden Age of Hollywood, we discuss the play’s resonance with today’s society, its themes of racism and integrity, as well as Colman Domingo’s involvement in the project, in the video below.

The creative team also includes Frankie Bradshaw as set and costume designer, Amy Mae as lighting designer, Beth Duke as sound designer, and Juliet Horsley as casting director.

Retrograde premiered at the Kiln Theatre in spring 2023 and runs at the Apollo Theatre for a strictly limited season until 14 June 2025, with an official opening tonight, 19 March.

Tickets are on sale below.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Ivanno Jeremiah and Ryan Calais Cameron in interviews with WhatsOnStage

Ryan Calais Cameron, Ivanno Jeremiah and more on Retrograde in the West End, Sidney Poitier and Colman Domingo

Director Amit Sharma’s production officially opens at the Apollo Theatre tonight!