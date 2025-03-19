Ryan Calais Cameron, Ivanno Jeremiah and more on Retrograde in the West End, Sidney Poitier and Colman Domingo

Recently we sat down with playwright Ryan Calais Cameron (For Black Boys…), director Amit Sharma and cast members Ivanno Jeremiah, Oliver Johnstone and Stanley Townsend to chat about the West End transfer of the hit Kiln Theatre production of Retrograde.

Although revolving around the late great Sidney Poitier and set in the 1950s’ Golden Age of Hollywood, we discuss the play’s resonance with today’s society, its themes of racism and integrity, as well as Colman Domingo’s involvement in the project, in the video below.

The creative team also includes Frankie Bradshaw as set and costume designer, Amy Mae as lighting designer, Beth Duke as sound designer, and Juliet Horsley as casting director.

Retrograde premiered at the Kiln Theatre in spring 2023 and runs at the Apollo Theatre for a strictly limited season until 14 June 2025, with an official opening tonight, 19 March.

Tickets are on sale below.