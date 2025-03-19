whatsonstage white
The Mousetrap celebrates Guinness World Record-breaking landmark occasion

And shows no signs of slowing down!

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

19 March 2025

The Mousetrap
The Mousetrap company, © Matt Crockett

The Mousetrap has celebrated its 30,000th performance in the West End today.

Guinness World Records marked the occasion, with adjudicator Will Munford presenting the company with a certificate for the record title ‘longest theatrical run’.

Agatha Christie’s murder mystery opened in 1952 and continues to play more than 70 years later.

Craig Glenday, editor in chief of Guinness World Records commented: “[We’ve] monitored this category from the very first edition in 1955. The Mousetrap overtook the previous holder in 1958 making it one of the all-time longest-standing world records.”

Brian Fenty, producer of The Mousetrap added: As The Mousetrap celebrates its record-shattering 30,000th performance, I’m reminded daily of the timeless genius behind Agatha Christie’s work and her landmark whodunnit. It’s an honour to carry forward this legacy, proof that remarkable storytelling can unite audiences across generations—and endure for decades to come.”

The company celebrated with a special schools matinee performance, where over 400 children from across London saw the play at St Martin’s Theatre this afternoon.

The current cast of The Mousetrap includes Lara Lemon as Mollie Ralston, Harry Bradley as Giles Ralston, Richard Leeming as Christopher Wren, Rekha John-Cheriyan as Mrs Boyle, Owen Oakeshott as Major Metcalf, Grace Darling as Miss Casewell, Alasdair Buchan as Mr Paravicini, and Daniel Rainford as Detective Sgt. Trotter, Liv Koplick, Clive Marlowe, Richard Parnwell, Ben Riddle, and Cathryn Sherman.

Long may the reign continue as the production is now booking until spring 2026, with tickets available now.

The Mousetrap is produced by Fenty, directed by Philip Franks and the artistic director is Denise Silvey.

