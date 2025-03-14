KT Tunstall, Amy Heckerling and more on bringing Clueless to London’s West End

The stage adaptation of the much-loved 1995 film is now officially open!

When it comes to covering West End opening nights, would WhatsOnStage let you down?… As if!

Last night, VIPs, industry guests and fans alike gathered at the Trafalgar Theatre for the West End premiere of Clueless, which was hailed as “irresistible” by our critic Alun Hood in his glowing review.

The new musical adaptation of the hit 1995 Paramount film, inspired by Jane Austen’s Emma, features a book by original screenplay writer Amy Heckerling, music by multi-platinum singer-songwriter KT Tunstall and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Glenn Slater.

We caught up with Heckerling, Tunstall and principal cast members Emma Flynn (who takes on the leading role of Cher), Keelan McAuley (Josh), Chyna-Rose Frederick (Dionne) and Romona Lewis-Malley (Tai) to talk 90’s nostalgia and what they believe sets their show apart from contemporaries such as Mean Girls, Heathers, Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde.

Find out what they had to say in the video below:

The West End cast also includes Rabi Kondé (Murray), Isaac J Lewis (Christian), Blake Jordan (Travis), Max Mirza (Elton), Ryan O’Donnell (Mel/Mr Hall/Driving Instructor), Imelda Warren-Green (Miss G/Ms S/Lucy/Heather) and Emily Florence (Amber).

The full ensemble comprises Sophie Elmes, Jacob Fisher, Aoife Kenny, Josh Latunji, James Lim, Ernest Stroud and Grace Eleanor Thomas. The swings are Dylan Gordon-Jones, Lucas Lluna, Lucy Rice and Rachel Seirian.

Under the direction of Rachel Kavanaugh, Clueless features choreography by Lizzi Gee, music supervision and arrangements by Carmel Dean, scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, costumes by Tony Award winner Paloma Young, lighting by Ben Cracknell sound by Rob Bettle and Sam Clarkson for Sound Quiet Time, wigs, hair and make-up design by Sam Cox, orchestrations by Simon Hale and casting by Olivia Laydon for Jill Green Casting.

