Clueless musical announces full West End casting

KT Tunstall writes the tunes for the show, which opens next month

Clueless has announced the complete casting for its West End premiere.

Based on Jane Austen’s hit novel Emma, the piece is adapted from the hit 1995 movie of the same name starring Alicia Silverstone. It follows Cher Horowitz, the most popular student at Beverley Hills High, who revels in setting up relationships and generally meddling with her fellow classmates’ lives.

Featuring a book by Amy Heckerling (the writer and director of Clueless), the show is scored by the multi-platinum singer-songwriter KT Tunstall (writer and performer of such celebrated hits as “Suddenly I See” and “Black Horse and The Cherry Tree”). The lyrics are by Grammy Award winner Glenn Slater (Sister Act, Tangled) while direction is by Rachel Kavanaugh (Half a Sixpence), with choreography by Kelly Devine (Come From Away).

As already revealed, playing Cher will be Emma Flynn, while joining her as Josh will be Keelan McAuley.

Dionne is played by Chyna-Rose Frederick, Tai by Romona Lewis-Malley, Murray by Rabi Kondé and Christian by Isaac J Lewis.

Travis will be played by Blake Jordan, Elton by Max Mirza, Mel/ Mr Hall / Driving Instructor by Ryan O’Donnell, Miss G / Ms S / Lucy / Heather by Imelda Warren-Green and Amber by Emily Florence.

The full ensemble comprises Sophie Elmes, Jacob Fisher, Aoife Kenny, Josh Latunji, James Lim, Ernest Stroud and Grace Eleanor Thomas. Swings are Dylan Gordon-Jones, Lucas Lluna, Lucy Rice and Rachel Seirian.

A previous version of the show, which used jukebox tunes, played off-Broadway in 2018 – though this version is completely new. A try-out run took place at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley earlier this year.

The show will open at the Trafalgar Theatre on 15 February 2025 (currently booking until June 2025).