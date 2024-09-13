Clueless musical – first listen to songs by KT Tunstall

The new musical lands in the West End early next year

A musical adaptation of Clueless is heading to London, and we got to hear some of the numbers from the show!

Based on Jane Austen’s hit novel Emma, the piece is based on the hit 1995 movie of the same name starring Alicia Silverstone. It follows Cher Horowitz, the most popular student at Beverley Hills High, who revels in setting up relationships and generally meddling with her fellow classmates’ lives.

Featuring a book by Amy Heckerling (the writer and director of Clueless), the show is scored by the multi-platinum singer-songwriter KT Tunstall (writer and performer of such celebrated hits as “Suddenly I See” and “Black Horse and The Cherry Tree”). The lyrics are by Grammy Award winner Glenn Slater (Sister Act, Tangled) while direction is by Rachel Kavanaugh (Half a Sixpence), with choreography by Kelly Devine (Come From Away).

Watch Tunstall performing “New Girl” from Clueless and see inside the recording process:

You can see Tunstall performing some of the other songs below:

Have a first listen to @KTTunstall performing the title track of the new musical Clueless! #CluelessOnStage pic.twitter.com/lilxYsdwqx — WhatsOnStage (@WhatsOnStage) September 9, 2024

What a perfect evening with Clueless musical composer @KTTunstall… Oh, and here’s the reprise to “Perfect” for you! #CluelessOnStage pic.twitter.com/9jfQIT2LNy — WhatsOnStage (@WhatsOnStage) September 9, 2024

A previous version of the show, which used jukebox tunes, played off-Broadway in 2018 – though this version is completely new. A try-out run took place at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley earlier this year.

The show will open at the Trafalgar Theatre on 15 February 2025 (currently booking until June 2025), with tickets on sale right now here.