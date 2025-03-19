Mary Poppins tour confirms cast for additional stops

Mary Poppins has confirmed casting for further tour stops.

The hit musical, based on the iconic book series by PL Travers and the 1964 Disney film about a flying nanny who swoops in to change the lives of the Banks family, was last seen in the West End in early 2023.

The stage show has original music and lyrics by Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman, new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, a book by Julian Fellowes, orchestrations by William David Brohn and dance and vocal arrangements by Stiles.

Stefanie Jones and Jack Chambers have reprised their roles as Mary Poppins and Bert for the initial tour stops, having played the parts in Australia in the show’s recent production down under. It has now been revealed that they will play the roles in Bradford at the Alhambra (from 21 May) and at the Birmingham Hippodrome (from 16 July).

You will be able to see them in action as part of the National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals.

Richard Eyre directs, with co-direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne, co-choreography by Stephen Mear, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone and scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley.

Also in the show are Michael D. Xavier as George Banks, Lucie-Mae Sumner as Winifred Banks, Rosemary Ashe as Mrs Brill, Patti Boulaye (Carmen Jones at the Old Vic) as Bird Woman, Sharon Wattis (The Book of Mormon) as Mrs Corry and Miss Smythe, Wendy Ferguson (West End productions of Mary Poppins, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera) as Miss Andrew, Ruairidh McDonald (Matilda the Musical) as Roberston Ay and David Burrows (Half a Sixpence, My Fair Lady and Oliver!) as Admiral Boom and Bank Chairman.

Olivia Ainsworth, Olaya Martinez Cambon, Matilda O’Sullivan, Katie Ryden and Florence Amelia Swann will alternate the role of Jane Banks with Charlie Donald, Jude Martin-Thomas, Oscar McCulloch, Joshua Miles and William Stafford alternating the role of Michael Banks.

The company is completed by Jay Luca Allan, Marianne Bardgett, Rhys Batten, Lydia Boulton, Ben Culleton, Jasmine Davis, Matthew Dawkins, Lily de-la-Haye, Nathan Elwick, Darcy Finden, Lyndsey Gardiner, Ryan Gover, Emma Harrold, Billy Mahoney, Sarah-Marie Maxwell, Yujin Park, Roan Pronk, Henry Rhodes, Jacob Ritzema, Scarlet Roche, Callum Rose, Charlie Waddell, Rachael Ward, Jemima-Jane Willcox, James Wolstenholme and Ellie Young.

The show is currently in Plymouth until 29 March. After that, it’ll visit Manchester, from 9 April.

Mary Poppins will then fly in to Bradford Alhambra (from 21 May), Birmingham Hippodrome (from 16 July), Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (from 27 August), Sunderland Empire (from 1 October) and Milton Keynes Theatre (29 October).

It’ll then enjoy a festive six-week season at Cardiff’s Millennium Centre, where it runs from 3 December, before heading to Liverpool’s Empire Theatre in the new year from 14 January 2026.

Casting for dates from Southampton is to be revealed. Tickets for select dates are available below.