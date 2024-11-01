Mary Poppins tour gives casting update ahead of first performance

Sonia Swaby has withdrawn from the upcoming UK and Ireland tour of Mary Poppins.

Originally slated to play Mrs Corry and Miss Smythe, Swaby will be replaced by Sharon Wattis in the production. Swaby’s departure is down to personal reasons, according to the tour.

The hit musical, based on the iconic book series by PL Travers and the 1964 Disney film about a flying nanny who swoops in to change the lives of the Banks family, was last seen in the West End in early 2023.

Stefanie Jones and Jack Chambers will reprise their roles as Mary Poppins and Bert for the initial tour stops, having played the parts in Australia in the show’s recent production down under.

The stage show has original music and lyrics by Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman, new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, a book by Julian Fellowes, orchestrations by William David Brohn and dance and vocal arrangements by Stiles.

Richard Eyre directs, with co-direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne, co-choreography by Stephen Mear, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone and scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley.

Joining them are Michael D. Xavier (Into the Woods) as George Banks, Lucie-Mae Sumner (West End production of Mary Poppins and Barnum at Menier Chocolate Factory) as Winifred Banks, Rosemary Ashe (original casts of the West End productions of The Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins and The Witches of Eastwick) as Mrs Brill, Patti Boulaye (Carmen Jones at the Old Vic) as Bird Woman, Wendy Ferguson (West End productions of Mary Poppins, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera) as Miss Andrew, Sonia Swaby (Oliver!, Miss Saigon and Cats) as Mrs Corry and Miss Smythe, Ruairidh McDonald (Matilda the Musical) as Roberston Ay and David Burrows (Half a Sixpence, My Fair Lady and Oliver!) as Admiral Boom and Bank Chairman.

Olivia Ainsworth, Olaya Martinez Cambon, Matilda O’Sullivan, Katie Ryden and Florence Amelia Swann will alternate the role of Jane Banks with Charlie Donald, Jude Martin-Thomas, Oscar McCulloch, Joshua Miles and William Stafford alternating the role of Michael Banks.

The company is completed by Jay Luca Allan, Marianne Bardgett, Rhys Batten, Lydia Boulton, Ben Culleton, Jasmine Davis, Matthew Dawkins, Lily de-la-Haye, Nathan Elwick, Darcy Finden, Lyndsey Gardiner, Ryan Gover, Emma Harrold, Billy Mahoney, Sarah-Marie Maxwell, Yujin Park, Roan Pronk, Henry Rhodes, Jacob Ritzema, Scarlet Roche, Callum Rose, Charlie Waddell, Rachael Ward, Jemima-Jane Willcox, James Wolstenholme and Ellie Young.