Mary Poppins reveals additional venues for UK and Ireland tour

Cameron Mackintosh and Disney Theatrical have announced additional stops for the upcoming UK and Ireland tour of Mary Poppins.

The hit musical, based on the iconic book series by PL Travers and the 1964 Disney film about a flying nanny who swoops in to change the lives of the Banks family, was last seen in the West End in early 2023.

The stage show has original music and lyrics by Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman, new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, a book by Julian Fellowes, orchestrations by William David Brohn and dance and vocal arrangements by Stiles.

Richard Eyre directs, with co-direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne, co-choreography by Stephen Mear, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone and scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley.

As previously revealed, Stefanie Jones and Jack Chambers will reprise their roles as Mary Poppins and Bert for the initial tour stops, having played the parts in Australia in the show’s recent production down under.

Mary Poppins is set to open on 4 November 2024 at Bristol Hippodrome and will then visit Dublin (from 11 December), Edinburgh (from 22 January), Plymouth (from 26 February) and Manchester (from 9 April).

Newly announced tour stops include Birmingham Hippodrome (16 July to 23 August 2025), Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (27 August to 20 September 2025), Sunderland Empire (1 to 25 October 2025) and Milton Keynes Theatre (29 October to 22 November 2025). Casting for these dates, and additional venues will be confirmed in due course.

Tickets for select venues are on sale below.