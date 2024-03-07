Mary Poppins to embark on new tour – with initial casting revealed

Winds in the east, theres a mist comin’ in – the much-loved musical is back on the open road!

Following its recently concluded spell in the West End, Mary Poppins will be flying around the nation on a new tour.

The hit musical, based on the iconic book about a flying nanny who swoops in to save a family, was last seen in the West End in early 2023.

Based on the PL Travers story, this musical has original music and lyrics by Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman, new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, book by Julian Fellowes, orchestrations by William David Brohn and dance and vocal arrangements by Stiles.

Richard Eyre directs, with co-direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne, co-choreography by Stephen Mear, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone and Natasha Katz and scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley.

Initial casting has been revealed – Stefanie Jones and Jack Chambers will reprise their roles as Mary Poppins and Bert, having played the parts in Australia in the show’s recent production Down Under.

The show will open on 4 November 2024 at Bristol Hippodrome, then visit Dublin (from 11 December), Edinburgh (from 22 January), Plymouth (from 26 February) and Manchester (from 9 April).