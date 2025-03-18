RSC releases football-centric trailer for Much Ado About Nothing

Check out Freema Agyeman and Nick Blood in the new teaser

The RSC has released a brand-new trailer for its upcoming production of Much Ado About Nothing.

Running from 12 April to 24 May 2025 at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, director Michael Longhurst’s take will set Shakespeare’s comedy in the world of top-flight football, where scandal-filled rivalries threaten to undermine the final result.

The cast will be led by Freema Agyeman as Beatrice, here re-imagined as a football correspondent, with Nick Blood as football player Benedick.

Watch the two leading actors in the trailer below:

Joining them in the company will be Eleanor Worthington Cox as Hero and Daniel Adeosun, making his RSC debut as Claudio, alongside Azan Ahmed (as Conrade), Gina Bramhill (Margaret), Nick Cavaliere (Verges), Flaminia Cinque (Sexton/Ensemble), Peter Forbes (Leonato), Tanya Franks (Antonia), Lydia Fraser (Ursula/Ensemble), Olivier Huband (Don Pedro), Megan Keaveny (Ensemble), Nojan Khazai (Don John), Antonio Magro (Dogberry), Posi Morakinyo (Balthasar/Oatcake/Ensemble), Jay Taylor (Borachio), and Arthur Wilson (Seacole/The Friar/Ensemble).

The creative team includes set and costume designer Jon Bausor, lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Emma Laxton, choreographer and movement director Julia Cheng, video designer Tal Rosner, intimacy director Sara Green, and casting director Anna Cooper.

The show was announced as part of the company’s brand-new season.

WhatsOnStage had an exclusive chat with Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey – which you can listen to below – other streaming platforms are available here:

Tickets are on sale below.