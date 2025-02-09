Watch Freema Agyeman’s acceptance speech at the WhatsOnStage Awards

She has won Best Supporting Performer in a Play

At the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, Freema Agyeman was crowned Best Supporting Performer in a Play.

The award is for her performance as Nurse in Romeo and Juliet, which played in the West End last year.

In her speech, Agyeman thanked director Jamie Lloyd and co-star Francesca Amewudah-Rivers. Tom Holland also starred in the revival. Our reviewer commented that the cast shone in the “stripped-back Shakespeare”.

The 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards honoured the best of UK theatre in a concert ceremony at The London Palladium.

Agyeman returns to the RSC later this year to play Beatrice, re-imagined by director Michael Longhurst, as a football correspondent alongside Nick Blood as football player Benedick.

