Lead cast for Much Ado About Nothing at the RSC revealed

Michael Longhurst’s football-infused production opens this spring

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Stratford-upon-Avon |

29 January 2025

much ado
Nick Blood and Freema Agyeman, (right: Joseph Sinclair)

Michael Longhurst will direct a new production of Much Ado About Nothing at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre – and casting has been revealed.

Running from 12 April to 24 May 2025. Longhurst’s take will set Shakespeare’s comedy in the world of top-flight football, where scandal-filled rivalries threaten to undermine the final result.

Freema Agyeman will play Beatrice, here re-imagined, as a football correspondent with Nick Blood as football player Benedick.

The creative team includes set and costume designer Jon Bausor, lighting designer Jack Lnowles, choreographer and movement director Julia Cheng, and casting director Anna Cooper. Further casting is to be announced.

Tickets available from £16.

The show was announced as part of the company’s brand-new season.

WhatsOnStage had an exclusive chat with Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey – which you can listen to here – other streaming platforms are available here:

 

