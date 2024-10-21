Only signed programme from Romeo and Juliet with Tom Holland, Francesca Amewudah-Rivers and Freema Agyeman to be auctioned for charity

Epilepsy Action is set to hold its ‘Auction of Promises’ from 28 October to 3 November, aiming to raise funds for its support services.

The auction will feature a range of items, including sports memorabilia, custom artwork, and signed theatre programmes.

Among the highlights is a raffle for a full cast-signed programme from Jamie Lloyd’s Romeo and Juliet at the Duke of York’s Theatre, featuring signatures from Tom Holland, Freema Agyeman, and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers.

The highly-anticipated production opened to audience acclaim earlier this year in the West End, with WhatsOnStage giving the piece a solid review.

Other auction items include a custom piece of art from Rainbow Magic illustrator Georgie Ripper, original Postman Pat artwork by Ray Mutimer, and a tour of ITN studios hosted by Dan Walker and Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije.

The funds raised will go directly to supporting Epilepsy Action’s services, including their support groups, helpline, and befriending scheme.

Bidding will be open online during the auction week.