Tom Hiddleston, Hayley Atwell, Jamie Lloyd and more make much ado about Shakespeare, Marvel and The Masked Singer

Much Ado About Nothing is bringing the heart (and the bangers) to Drury Lane!

Jamie Lloyd‘s production of Much Ado About Nothing celebrated its official opening at Theatre Royal Drury Lane last night.

With a soundtrack boasting a plethora of dancefloor fillers, nods to The Masked Singer and truckloads of pink confetti, the play has transformed the West End venue into the party place to be. Described as “big, broad and for all its contemporary trimmings, absolutely Shakespearean“, it received the full five stars from WhatsOnStage’s lead critic Sarah Crompton.

After the curtain call, we caught up with the director as well as his leading actors (and Marvel Cinematic Universe standouts) Tom Hiddleston (Benedick) and Hayley Atwell (Beatrice). Alongside cast members Mara Huf (Hero), Mika Onyx Johnson (Borachio), Forbes Masson (Leonato), Phillip Olagoke (Friar Francis), Mason Alexander Park (Margaret), and James Phoon (Claudio), we got to the heart of what makes this revival so special.

Watch our opening night video below:

The cast also includes Tim Steed (Don John) and Gerald Kyd (Don Pedro), while the creative team features set and costume designer Soutra Gilmour, lighting designer Jon Clark, and sound designers and composers Ben and Max Ringham. Movement direction is by Fabian Aloise, with Jonathan Glew serving as associate director and text editor.

Stuart Burt is the casting director, with Carole Hancock responsible for wigs, hair, and makeup design. The intimacy coordinator is Ingrid Mackinnon, and Fahmida Bakht is the props supervisor. Cory Hippolyte takes on the role of assistant director.

Much Ado About Nothing runs until 5 April at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, with tickets on sale below.