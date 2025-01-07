Full cast for Much Ado About Nothing with Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell revealed

The production will open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane next month

Full casting has been revealed for Much Ado About Nothing at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The new revival of Shakespeare’s much-loved comedy stars Tom Hiddleston as Benedick and Hayley Atwell as Beatrice, directed by Jamie Lloyd. The production will open on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, with previews beginning on February 10. It will run until April 5, 2025. Joining the pair will be Mara Huf (Hero), Forbes Masson (Leonato), Phillip Olagoke (Friar Francis), Mason Alexander Park (Margaret), James Phoon (Claudio) and Tim Steed (Don John), all of whom are currently starring in The Tempest with Sigourney Weaver, as well as Mika Onyx Johnson (Borachio) and Gerald Kyd (Don Pedro).

The creative team features set and costume designer Soutra Gilmour, lighting designer Jon Clark, and sound designers and composers Ben and Max Ringham. Movement direction is by Fabian Aloise, with Jonathan Glew serving as associate director and text editor.

Stuart Burt is the casting director, while Carole Hancock is responsible for wigs, hair, and makeup design. The intimacy coordinator is Ingrid Mackinnon, and Fahmida Bakht is the props supervisor. Cory Hippolyte takes on the role of assistant director.