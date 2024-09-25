Further details set for Much Ado About Nothing with Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

The Jamie Lloyd Company has announced the on-sale dates for its production of Much Ado About Nothing.

The new revival of Shakespeare’s much-loved comedy stars Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Betrayal, Avengers: Endgame) as Benedick and Hayley Atwell (Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Rosmersholm, Captain America: The First Avenger) as Beatrice, directed by Jamie Lloyd.

The production will open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, with previews beginning on February 10 and will run until April 5, 2025.

Priority booking for Much Ado About Nothing begins on Tuesday 8 October at 11 am, with general booking opening on Wednesday, 9 October at 11 am.

The Jamie Lloyd Company will continue its commitment to accessibility by offering 25,000 tickets at £25 for under 30s, key workers, and those receiving government benefits. These tickets will be available across the first three levels of the theatre, with further information to be announced.

The show will follow the company’s production of The Tempest, led by Sigourney Weaver, which opens this winter.