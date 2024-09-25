Theatre News

Further details set for Much Ado About Nothing with Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Jamie Lloyd directs Shakespeare’s comedy, which opens next year

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

25 September 2024

Tom Hiddleston (© Steve Schofield), Hayley Atwell (© Faye Thomas)
Tom Hiddleston (© Steve Schofield), Hayley Atwell (© Faye Thomas)

The Jamie Lloyd Company has announced the on-sale dates for its production of Much Ado About Nothing.

The new revival of Shakespeare’s much-loved comedy stars Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Betrayal, Avengers: Endgame) as Benedick and Hayley Atwell (Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Rosmersholm, Captain America: The First Avenger) as Beatrice, directed by Jamie Lloyd.

The production will open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, with previews beginning on February 10 and will run until April 5, 2025.

Priority booking for Much Ado About Nothing begins on Tuesday 8 October at 11 am, with general booking opening on Wednesday, 9 October at 11 am.

The Jamie Lloyd Company will continue its commitment to accessibility by offering 25,000 tickets at £25 for under 30s, key workers, and those receiving government benefits. These tickets will be available across the first three levels of the theatre, with further information to be announced.

The show will follow the company’s production of The Tempest, led by Sigourney Weaver, which opens this winter.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Anoushka Lucas and Ramin Karimloo during an interview for WhatsOnStage at the opening night of A Face in the Crowd

Anoushka Lucas, Ramin Karimloo and more talk country music and the prescient timing of A Face in the Crowd on opening night

The Elvis Costello-Sarah Ruhl musical is up and running