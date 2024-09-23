Theatre News

The Tempest with Sigourney Weaver at Theatre Royal Drury Lane announces complete casting

The show opens later this year

Alex Wood

| London |

23 September 2024

Mason Alexander Park, Mara Huf, Sigourney Weaver and Mathew Horne
Mason Alexander Park, Mara Huf, Sigourney Weaver and Mathew Horne

Complete casting has been revealed for The Tempest, directed by Jamie Lloyd and running at Theatre Royal Drury Lane this winter.

Sigourney Weaver (Alien, Avatar) will make her West End debut as Prospero in a new production of The Tempest, opening on 7 December 2024 and running through to 1 February 2025.

Jude Akuwudike (Kyoto) will play Alonso, with Jason Barnett (The Seagull) as Stephano, Selina Cadell (A Monster Calls) as Gonzalo, Mathew Horne (Gavin and Stacey) as Trinculo, Mara Huf (The Effect) as Miranda, Forbes Masson (Dr Faustus) as Caliban, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Mason Alexander Park (Cabaret) as Ariel, James Phoon (Bridgerton) as Ferdinand, Oliver Ryan (Richard III) as Sebastian and Tim Steed (Jack Absolute Flies Again) as Antonio.

On the creative side, the show has set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design and co-composition by Ben and Max Ringham, co-composition by Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante, movement by Fabian Aloise, associate direction and text editing by Jonathan Glew, casting by Stuart Burt, musical direction by Giles Deacon, intimacy coordination by Ingrid Mackinnon, associate costume design by Anna Josephs, props supervision by Fahmida Bakht and production management by Lloyd Thomas.

Following this, Tom Hiddleston (Loki) and Hayley Atwell (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning) will play sparring lovers Benedick and Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing, playing from 10 February to 5 April 2025.

