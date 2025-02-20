Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell start performances in Much Ado About Nothing – West End photos released

Get a first look at the show at Theatre Royal Drury Lane!

The Jamie Lloyd Company is currently staging the second play of its Shakespeare season at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, and production photos have been released.

Tom Hiddleston stars as Benedick and Hayley Atwell as Beatrice in the much-anticipated production of Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Jamie Lloyd. It follows the director’s take on The Tempest, which Sigourney Weaver (Alien) led.

Joining the pair in the new revival of Shakespeare’s much-loved comedy are Mara Huf (Hero), Forbes Masson (Leonato), Phillip Olagoke (Friar Francis), Mason Alexander Park (Margaret), James Phoon (Claudio) and Tim Steed (Don John) – all of whom starred in The Tempest with Sigourney Weaver. Mika Onyx Johnson (Borachio) and Gerald Kyd (Don Pedro) round out the cast.

The production will celebrate its official opening on Wednesday, February 19, and play until April 5, 2025.

Previously, Hiddleston teased a dance-heavy production on The Graham Norton Show, adding that it may “surprise” audiences.

We discuss the show on our 2025 preview podcast here:

As part of its commitment to accessibility, the Jamie Lloyd Company have offered a total of 25,000 tickets at £25 for under 30s, key workers, and those receiving government benefits for its Shakespeare season. You can find out more information here.

The creative team features set and costume designer Soutra Gilmour, lighting designer Jon Clark, and sound designers and composers Ben and Max Ringham. Movement direction is by Fabian Aloise, with Jonathan Glew serving as associate director and text editor.

Stuart Burt is the casting director, while Carole Hancock is responsible for wigs, hair, and makeup design. The intimacy coordinator is Ingrid Mackinnon, and Fahmida Bakht is the props supervisor. Cory Hippolyte takes on the role of assistant director.