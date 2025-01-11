Tom Hiddleston teases dance-heavy Much Ado About Nothing in the West End

Stage and screen star Tom Hiddleston was one of three stage names sitting on the Graham Norton sofa last night – with Oscar winner Brie Larson and musical legend Billy Porter creating a theatre-heavy evening of chat.

Hiddleston, who is due to appear in Jamie Lloyd‘s forthcoming production of Much Ado About Nothing at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, teased a few aspects of his return to the stage, playing Benedick opposite Avengers co-star and West End fave Hayley Atwell.

Lloyd had himself suggested the production may “surprise” people, but Hiddleston goes one step further, stating that it is “full of dancing”, with rehearsals, according to Norton “50 per cent dance”. While not committing to that figure, Hiddleston did say that the first hour of the show was “dance hour, very useful for working off the mince pies and it’s a lovely thing to do in early January.” While saying “it’s not Swan Lake”, Hiddleston compared it to a wedding or birthday party, full of “signature moves” (which the leading man demonstrated for TV viewers). Rest assured we’re intrigued to see what Lloyd and movement director (and choreographer extraordinaire) Fabian Aloise have been cooking up.

Speaking of things to do in January, Hiddleston also revealed he’s a devoted watcher of The Traitors, waxing lyrical about fan favourite Linda.

Larson and Porter had some interesting tidbits regarding their various appearances. Larson, who is making her stage debut in Anne Carson’s adaptation of Elektra, said that the show will be “very unique… it won’t be the same show every day”. Larson also described it as “interactive” – though didn’t want to spill too many beans.

Porter also celebrated the historical milestone Cabaret is about to set (he will be taking on the role of the Emcee later this month), with all three leads in the show destined to be taken on by Black performers. According to the Kinky Boots star, he’d been pushing to appear in the production ever since the days of the 1990s Sam Mendes version.