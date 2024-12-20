Sigourney Weaver, Jamie Lloyd and more on The Tempest and their favourite memories from the theatrical storm so far

The new production brings Shakespeare back to Drury Lane for the first time since 1957

Last night a storm was brewing at Theatre Royal Drury Lane as WhatsOnStage was on hand to meet and greet the cast of The Tempest at the official opening of the new Jamie Lloyd production.

We got the lowdown from Lloyd, his leading lady – and Hollywood icon – Sigourney Weaver (Alien, Ghostbusters, Avatar), who plays Prospero in the piece, and her fellow castmates Mason Alexander Park (Ariel), Mara Huf (Miranda), James Phoon (Ferdinand), Jude Akuwudike (Alonso), Forbes Masson (Caliban), Jason Barnett (Stephano) and Selina Cadell (Gonzalo), after the curtain call.

Watch our opening night video below:

The West End cast also includes Mathew Horne (Trinculo), Oliver Ryan (Sebastian) and Tim Steed (Antonio).

The show features set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design and co-composition by Ben and Max Ringham, co-composition by Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante, movement by Fabian Aloise, associate direction and text editing by Jonathan Glew, casting by Stuart Burt, musical direction by Giles Deacon, intimacy coordination by Ingrid Mackinnon, associate costume design by Anna Josephs, props supervision by Fahmida Bakht and production management by Lloyd Thomas.

The Tempest is scheduled to play its final performance at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 1 February 2025, with tickets on sale below.