The Tempest with Sigourney Weaver releases new production photos

A new revival is playing in the West End

First-look photos have been released of The Tempest.

Sigourney Weaver makes her West End debut as Prospero in Jamie Lloyd’s new production at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The Alien and Avatar star is joined by Jude Akuwudike as Alonso, with Jason Barnett as Stephano, Selina Cadell as Gonzalo, Mathew Horne as Trinculo, Mara Huf as Miranda, Forbes Masson as Caliban, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Mason Alexander Park as Ariel, James Phoon (Bridgerton) as Ferdinand, Oliver Ryan as Sebastian and Tim Steed (Jack Absolute Flies Again) as Antonio.

On the creative side, the show has set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design and co-composition by Ben and Max Ringham, co-composition by Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante, movement by Fabian Aloise, associate direction and text editing by Jonathan Glew, casting by Stuart Burt, musical direction by Giles Deacon, intimacy coordination by Ingrid Mackinnon, associate costume design by Anna Josephs, props supervision by Fahmida Bakht and production management by Lloyd Thomas.

Following this, Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell will play sparring lovers Benedick and Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing from 10 February to 5 April 2025.