Special guest Mason Alexander Park on The Tempest, The Sandman and The Emcee

The TV and stage star reveals some of what Jamie Lloyd’s new production has planned!

The WhatsOnStage Podcast returns with a very special guest!

Ahead of starring as Ariel in Jamie Lloyd‘s new Shakespeare production of The Tempest at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Mason Alexander Park took time out of rehearsals to discuss their second West End role – the first being a fan-favourite spell as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.

They also reflect on the rollercoaster world of filming hit series The Sandman and performing in Cabaret at the same time.

Sigourney Weaver (Alien, Avatar) makes her West End debut as Prospero in the new production, opening on 7 December 2024 and running through to 1 February 2025.

Jude Akuwudike will play Alonso, with Jason Barnett as Stephano, Selina Cadell as Gonzalo, Mathew Horne as Trinculo, Mara Huf as Miranda, Forbes Masson as Caliban, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Mason Alexander Park as Ariel, James Phoon (Bridgerton) as Ferdinand, Oliver Ryan as Sebastian and Tim Steed (Jack Absolute Flies Again) as Antonio.

On the creative side, the show has set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design and co-composition by Ben and Max Ringham, co-composition by Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante, movement by Fabian Aloise, associate direction and text editing by Jonathan Glew, casting by Stuart Burt, musical direction by Giles Deacon, intimacy coordination by Ingrid Mackinnon, associate costume design by Anna Josephs, props supervision by Fahmida Bakht and production management by Lloyd Thomas.