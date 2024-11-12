The Tempest with Sigourney Weaver at Theatre Royal Drury Lane announces £25 ticket scheme

The show is proactively encouraging new or financially harried audience members to attend

The Jamie Lloyd Company has unveiled its accessible ticketing scheme for The Tempest, running at Theatre Royal Drury Lane this winter.

Sigourney Weaver (Alien, Avatar) will make her West End debut as Prospero in the new production, directed by Jamie Lloyd and opening on 7 December 2024 and running through to 1 February 2025.

Jude Akuwudike will play Alonso, with Jason Barnett as Stephano, Selina Cadell as Gonzalo, Mathew Horne as Trinculo, Mara Huf as Miranda, Forbes Masson as Caliban, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Mason Alexander Park as Ariel, James Phoon (Bridgerton) as Ferdinand, Oliver Ryan as Sebastian and Tim Steed (Jack Absolute Flies Again) as Antonio.

There will be 25,000 tickets at £25 across the Shakespeare season at Theatre Royal Drury Lane exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits. These seats will be available across the first three levels of the theatre. The tickets go on sale on Thursday 14 November at 11am for a limited time only via the Jamie Lloyd Company website.

On the creative side, the show has set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design and co-composition by Ben and Max Ringham, co-composition by Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante, movement by Fabian Aloise, associate direction and text editing by Jonathan Glew, casting by Stuart Burt, musical direction by Giles Deacon, intimacy coordination by Ingrid Mackinnon, associate costume design by Anna Josephs, props supervision by Fahmida Bakht and production management by Lloyd Thomas.

Following this, Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell will play sparring lovers Benedick and Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing, playing from 10 February to 5 April 2025.