Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell in rehearsals for Much Ado About Nothing in the West End – photos released

The Jamie Lloyd Company has released photos from the rehearsal room of the much-anticipated production of Much Ado About Nothing.

The new revival of Shakespeare’s much-loved comedy, directed by Jamie Lloyd, is set to star Tom Hiddleston as Benedick and Hayley Atwell as Beatrice.

As part of its commitment to accessibility, the Jamie Lloyd Company have offered a total of 25,000 tickets at £25 for under 30s, key workers, and those receiving government benefits for its Shakespeare season. The £25 tickets for Much Ado About Nothing go on sale on Thursday 16 January at 11am for a limited time only via thejamielloydcompany.com.

These tickets will be available across the first three levels of the theatre.

The creative team features set and costume designer Soutra Gilmour, lighting designer Jon Clark, and sound designers and composers Ben and Max Ringham. Movement direction is by Fabian Aloise, with Jonathan Glew serving as associate director and text editor.

Stuart Burt is the casting director, while Carole Hancock is responsible for wigs, hair, and makeup design. The intimacy coordinator is Ingrid Mackinnon, and Fahmida Bakht is the props supervisor. Cory Hippolyte takes on the role of assistant director.

The show will follow the company’s production of The Tempest, led by Sigourney Weaver, which is currently playing.