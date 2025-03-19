Snow White: All the West End stars you can see in the new film

The film was shot in the UK – and naturally taps into the vast talent on offer on these shores!

A whole flock of West End and stage stars can be spotted in the brand new Snow White film, set to open in cinemas this weekend.

For any theatre enthusiast, there’s nothing more exciting than seeing your favourite stage performer pop up on the big screen – we’ve already, meticulously, mapped out who to spot in the recent Wicked film.

But what about Marc Webb’s new take on Snow White? Prepare to find spot some rather stellar theatre favourites – many of whom will be delivering tunes courtesy of Dear Evan Hansen and The Greatest Showman composer and lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Musical star Hadley Fraser can be spotted early on in the film, portraying the role of “Good King” (we’re presuming he’s Snow White’s father). Also featuring alongside Fraser on opening number “Good Things Grow” is Broadway star Krystina Alabado, whose credits include Mean Girls and American Psycho.

Andrew Burnap, who wowed the West End and Broadway in The Inheritance, portrays Snow White’s main love interest Jonathan.

Speaking of new characters, Dujonna Gift portrays Maple, said to be Snow White’s best friend, while Idriss Kargbo is Bingley. West End star Jimmy Johnston is Finch, with Wicked film alum Samuel Baxter as Scythe. You can hear them across a variety of tunes on the film’s soundtrack.

The seven CGI dwarves each have fairly recognisable voices for anyone who watches a fair amount of theatre – Dear Evan Hansen’s Andrew Barth Feldman is Dopey, Oh Mary’s Tituss Burgess is Bashful while British stage and screen star Jeremy Swift is Doc.

Tootsie‘s Andy Grotelueschen is Sleepy, while Be More Chill and The Lightning Thief‘s George Salazar voices Happy and Broadway regular Jason Kravits is Sneezy.

Ansu Kabia, who has appeared in The Jungle and Kenneth Branagh’s Romeo and Juliet, plays the Huntsman, while Patrick Page, ie the original Hades in Hadestown in London and on Broadway, voices the famous Magic Mirror.

Other stage performers tapped for the film include Dean Nolan, Jonathan Bourne, Luisa Guerreiro and Adrian Bower.

Lest we forget, of course – that Snow White herself Rachel Zegler is also on track to make her West End debut this summer in Evita!

We’re sure there’ll be even more to spot when the film is released in cinemas on Friday!