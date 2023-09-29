Lucie Jones (Waitress, Les Misérables, Wicked) will star in a West End concert performance of new musical SuperYou.

Written and composed by Lourds Lane (who also stars in the production), the piece follows a comic book artist who discovers her own sense of self-love. Jones will take on the role of Katie, with Lane as Rise. Further casting is to be confirmed.

Following a UK development run last year, the piece will now be presented in a concert version at the Lyric Theatre for one performance only on 15 November 2023. A teaser will also take place at Musical Con late next month.

During the pandemic era, the musical became the first theatrical show to be performed live. It was staged as concerts on pick-up trucks at a drive-in in upstate New York, which were filmed and released on Broadway on Demand. More recently, due to its cult following, two sold-out concerts of SuperYou were performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City in July 2022.

The piece has direction and choreography by Joann M Hunter, music supervision and arrangements by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett, projection design by Caite Hevner, lighting design by Charlie Morgan Jones, sound design by Justin Teasdale and is produced by Melissa M Jones with general management by Anthology Theatre Productions.

