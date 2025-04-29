Jo – The Little Women Musical releases first single performed by Christine Allado

The musical is based on the seminal novel

Three singles from Jo – The Little Women Musical will be released next month.

The concept album centres around Jo March, a young woman who hopes to become a renowned writer and “voice for her generation.” While grieving for her sister Beth, she transforms her pain into purpose.

Featuring music by Dan Redfeld, and book and lyrics by Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej, the piece is set to have its world premiere in London at a future date.

Before that, the production will release its concept album, which was recorded earlier this year at Abbey Road Studios. The cast are accompanied by a 29-piece orchestra, with five-time Grammy nominee Nigel Wright and Redfield producing.

It will have a global release on Friday, 23 May, and be available on all platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and Amazon Music. There will be album pre-launch events in May, taking place in both London and New York. The first three singles will be released on 8 May.

Christine Allado stars as Jo March. You can watch her perform the first single, “Fly Away”, in the video below:

Chris Mann (The Phantom of the Opera) plays Professor Bhaer, Sophie Pollono (Young and the Restless) plays Amy March, Eleanor Grant (Avatar Live) plays Beth March, Rob Houchen plays Laurie Laurence, Kelly Mathieson plays Meg March, and Liam Tamne plays John Brooke.

Also appearing are Tony winner Laura Benanti as Marmee March and WhatsOnStage and Olivier nominee Julian Ovenden as Father. Two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole (42nd Street) plays Aunt March, two-time Tony Award nominee Bob Gunton (Sweeney Todd) plays Grandfather, Tobias Turley takes on the role of Fred Vaughn, and Miyuki Miyagi (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812) plays Sallie Gardiner.

Other singles released next week include “Between the Earth and Sky” performed by Benanti, and “My Captive Heart” sung by Pollono and Houchen.

A semi-staged London concert directed by JoAnn M Hunter (SuperYou) will follow. More details will be announced in due course.

