Further cast set for Jo – The Little Women Musical ahead of album release

See who has joined the concept album

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Nationwide |

26 November 2024

mathieson
Kelly Mathieson, Rob Houchen, Liam Tamne and Eleanor Grant, all headshots supplied by the production

Further cast for the new musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women has been revealed.

Jo – The Little Women Musical centres around Jo March, a young woman with hopes of becoming a renowned writer and “voice for her generation”. While grieving for her sister Beth, she transforms her pain into purpose.

Featuring music by Dan Redfeld, and book and lyrics by Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej, the piece is set to have its world premiere in the West End next year.

Before that, the production will record the concept album early next year at Abbey Road Studios. The cast will be accompanied by a 29-piece orchestra, with five-time Grammy nominee Nigel Wright producing.

Christine Allado, Chris Mann (The Phantom of the Opera), and Sophie Pollono (Young and the Restless) will star, joined by Eleanor Grant as Beth March, Rob Houchen as Laurie Laurence, Kelly Mathieson as Meg March, and Liam Tamne as John Brooke

Producer Brian Purcell (4 Times Entertainment) recently revealed that a semi-staged West End concert directed by JoAnn M Hunter (SuperYou) will follow. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

