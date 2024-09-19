Ten tearjerker musical theatre numbers

Really good theatre should move you, in one way or another. And often, that comes in the form of a good cry.

Whether it’s the music, the lyrics, the sentiment, or a combination of all three, many songs in musicals can stir up emotions, both in and out of context. We asked our faithful readers which musical theatre number moves them to tears and collected the most mentioned below.

“Bring Him Home” – Les Misérables

Few songs in Les Misérables fail to bring us to tears, but the most popularly voted as a tearjerker was “Bring Him Home” soaringly sung by Jean Valjean at the barricades for Marius’s safe return to Cosette.

“Children Will Listen” – Into the Woods

The final song of Stephen Sondheim’s Into The Woods is a cautionary tale. Just like the “I wish” right at the end, it leaves audiences a chance to play with their interpretation of the woods and their own happily ever after while reflecting on the journey so far.

“For Good” – Wicked

As Elphaba and Glinda bid each other farewell, their duet reflects on their friendship which has changed them for good in both senses of the phrase; forever and for the better.

“It’s Quiet Uptown” – Hamilton

The gentle strings of “It’s Quiet Uptown” follows Alexander and Eliza Hamilton as they try to understand losing their son, Philip – it’s told by spectators, who watch on thankfully removed from “the unimaginable”.

“Me and the Sky” – Come From Away

After interviewing Beverley Bass for Come From Away, composers Irene Sankoff and David Hein had the bones to “Me and the Sky”. It starts as a soaring number full of hope and determination as Bass became the first female pilot for American Airlines, before the terrors of September 11 bring the song to sad contemplation.

“So Big / So Small” – Dear Evan Hansen

A comforting moment between mother and son, “So Big/So Small” truly does take a small, quiet moment in the musical and makes it have a big impact. As Evan remembers his dad leaving the family home, Heidi, accompanied by a simple guitar chord, tenderly reassures him that she isn’t going anywhere.

“Somewhere” – West Side Story

Leonard Bernstein’s dreamlike number is often aptly performed as part of a ballet sequence before being reprised and repeated throughout the second act. Stephen Sondheim’s lyrics ache for a quiet, calm place to spend time together – something that resonated in the 1950s and still does today.

“Tell Me It’s Not True” – Blood Brothers

As Willy Russell’s epic concludes, we hear Mrs Johnstone’s pained swan song, as the lies of her past catch up with her and her family. We all know it’s coming from the start, but it’s still devastating.

“Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again” – The Phantom of the Opera

Christine’s song for her father is particularly haunting as it goes through the processes of grief – angry, sad, hopeful – and sometimes simultaneously.

“You’ll Never Walk Alone” – Carousel

The stirring, yet comforting Rodgers and Hammerstein number has become an anthem for theatre fans, football fans, medical staff, and more, thanks to its famed covers by Gerry and the Pacemakers, Elvis Presley and others.

With hundreds of comments, we couldn’t possibly have listed all of the great numbers! Have your say and comment your choice here.