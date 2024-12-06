Laura Benanti and Julian Ovenden join Jo – The Little Women Musical album

See who has joined the concept album

Two award-winning stars have joined the cast for the new musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women.

Jo – The Little Women Musical centres around Jo March, a young woman with hopes of becoming a renowned writer and “voice for her generation”. While grieving for her sister Beth, she transforms her pain into purpose.

Featuring music by Dan Redfeld, and book and lyrics by Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej, the piece is set to have its world premiere in the West End next year.

Before that, the production will record the concept album early next year at Abbey Road Studios. The cast will be accompanied by a 29-piece orchestra, with five-time Grammy nominee Nigel Wright and Redfield producing.

Christine Allado, Chris Mann (The Phantom of the Opera), and Sophie Pollono (Young and the Restless) will star, joined by Eleanor Grant as Beth March, Rob Houchen as Laurie Laurence, Kelly Mathieson as Meg March, and Liam Tamne as John Brooke.

Also appearing will be Tony winner Laura Benanti and WhatsOnStage and Olivier nominee Julian Ovenden. Benanti will play Marmee March, while Ovenden is Father.

Producer Brian Purcell (4 Times Entertainment) recently revealed that a semi-staged West End concert directed by JoAnn M Hunter (SuperYou) will follow. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

