Jo – The Little Women Musical to have world premiere next year

A new musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women has been revealed.

Jo – The Little Women Musical centres around Jo Marsh, a young woman with hopes of becoming a renowned writer and “voice for her generation”. While grieving for her sister Beth, she transforms her pain into purpose.

Featuring music by Dan Redfeld, and book and lyrics by Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej, the piece is set to have its world premiere in the West End next year.

Christine Allado (Hamilton, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, The Prince of Egypt), Chris Mann (The Phantom of the Opera), and Sophie Pollono (Young and the Restless) will record the concept album early next year at Abbey Road Studios. They’ll be accompanied by a 29-piece orchestra, with five-time Grammy nominee Nigel Wright producing.

Redfeld said: “It’s always been our hope for Jo – The Little Women Musical to be heard around the world the way we intended – with an international cast of stellar artists and a 29-piece orchestra. For that to come to fruition in a full studio album is a dream come true.”

Harding and Koladziej continued: “Assembling such a talented group of performers to bring our material to life is truly thrilling. We are excited to share our new interpretation of Louisa May Alcott’s timeless classic with a multi-generational audience.”

Producer Brian Purcell (4 Times Entertainment) revealed that a semi-staged West End concert directed by JoAnn M Hunter (SuperYou) will follow. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

