Little Women tour announces full casting

The full cast has been revealed for the upcoming UK tour of Anne-Marie Casey’s new stage adaptation of Little Women.

Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel tells the tale of the March family, finding love, loss and creative ambition as they grow together against the backdrop of the American Civil War.

The production stars Belinda Lang as Aunt March, Honeysuckle Weeks as Marmee, Jack Ashton as Brooke and Bhaer, Grace Molony as Jo March, Cillian Lenaghan as Laurie, Jade Kennedy as Meg, Catherine Chalk as Beth, and Imogen Elliott as Amy.

Directed by Loveday Ingram, the tour’s creative team includes designer Ruari Murchison, lighting designer Mike Robertson, composer and sound designer Mathew Bugg, and movement director Mike Ashcroft.

Anne-Marie Casey’s adaptation opens at the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry on 19 March, before heading to the Grand Theatre in Blackpool from 25 to 29 March. In April, the production travels to Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre from 1 to 5 April, followed by The Lowry in Salford from 8 to 12 April, and Malvern Festival Theatre from 15 to 19 April. The tour continues at the Devonshire Park Theatre in Eastbourne from 22 to 26 April and Cardiff’s New Theatre from 29 April to 3 May. It will then run at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre from 6 to 10 May, His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen from 13 to 17 May, and Birmingham Repertory Theatre from 20 to 24 May. June brings performances at Richmond Theatre from 3 to 7 June and Leeds Grand Theatre and Opera House from 10 to 14 June. The tour concludes at Theatre Royal Plymouth, where it will run from 17 to 21 June.