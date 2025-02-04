Full cast set for Jo – The Little Women Musical album

The concept album will be followed by a concert

The full line-up of West End and Broadway stars joining the new musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women has been revealed.

Jo – The Little Women Musical centres around Jo March, a young woman with hopes of becoming a renowned writer and “voice for her generation”. While grieving for her sister Beth, she transforms her pain into purpose.

Featuring music by Dan Redfeld, and book and lyrics by Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej, the piece is set to have its world premiere in the West End this year.

Before that, the production will record the concept album early this year at Abbey Road Studios. The cast will be accompanied by a 29-piece orchestra, with five-time Grammy nominee Nigel Wright and Redfield producing.

As already revealed, Christine Allado, Chris Mann (The Phantom of the Opera), and Sophie Pollono (Young and the Restless) will star, alongside Eleanor Grant as Beth March, Rob Houchen as Laurie Laurence, Kelly Mathieson as Meg March, and Liam Tamne as John Brooke.

Also appearing will be Tony winner Laura Benanti and WhatsOnStage and Olivier nominee Julian Ovenden. Benanti will play Marmee March, while Ovenden is Father.

Today it has been announced that two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole (42nd Street) will play Aunt March, two-time Tony Award nominee Bob Gunton (Sweeney Todd) will play Grandfather, Tobias Turley will take on the role of Fred Vaughn and Miyuki Miyagi (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812) will play Sallie Gardiner.

Producer Brian Purcell (4 Times Entertainment) recently revealed that a semi-staged West End concert directed by JoAnn M Hunter (SuperYou) will follow. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

