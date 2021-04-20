Waitress UK and Ireland tour cast to include Lucie Jones, Matt Willis and Sandra Marvin

Casting has been revealed for the touring production of Waitress, which opens at the New Wimbledon Theatre on 4 September 2021.

The show will star Lucie Jones as Jenna, Sandra Marvin as Becky, Evelyn Hoskins as Dawn and Busted's Matt Willis as Dr Pomatter.

They will be joined by George Crawford as Ogie, Tamlyn Henderson as ‘Earl' and Christopher D.Hunt as Cal. The company also includes Monique Ashe-Palmer, Amelia Atherton, Donal Brennan, Aimée Fisher, Nathanael Landskroner, Charlie Martin, Liam McHugh, Olivia Mitchell and Ben Morris. Further casting to be announced soon.

Jones will be doing the full tour through to August 2022, with Hoskins, Marvin and Willis performing until the Hull dates.

Waitress initially opened at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March 2019 and has now ended its West End run, picking up 7 WhatsOnStage Award nominations in December 2019.

It has music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Based on the film of the same name, it follows a young waitress in a diner who dreams of leaving her job and forging a life of her own.

After opening in Wimbledon, the show will head to Leeds, Crawley, Sheffield, Milton Keynes, Eastbourne, Sunderland, Brighton, Manchester, Aberdeen, Stoke, Northampton, Edinburgh, Leicester, Hull, Bristol, Bromley, Belfast, Newcastle, Woking, Plymouth, Llandudno, Inverness, Glashow, Oxford, Liverpool Empire, Birmingham, Southampton, Cardiff, Dublin, Woverlahmpton, Dartford, Torquay, Nottingham, Bradford, Canterbury, Southend and Norwich.