Pleasance reopens with new Fringe Futures Festival

Pleasance Islington has announced its reopening plans, including a new festival in May and June focussing on work-in-progress.

The Fringe Futures Festival will run in partnership with VAULT Creative Arts to "provide an opportunity for early and mid-career artists to try out work at various stages of development in front of a live audience".

The festival will take place in the newly configured, socially distanced Pleasance Downstairs and Pretty Vacant, a new pop-up performance space on Lower Marsh in Waterloo.

Meanwhile the Pleasance will also offer its own season of work, including Silent Faces' Godot is a Woman (8 to 12 June), exploring "permission, patriarchy and pop music", and Charles Court Opera's EXPRESS G&S: The complete works of Gilbert & Sullivan - in 75 minutes! (23 June to 2 July).

Starting from 17 May there will also be a range of comedy and cabaret nights, featuring the likes of Joel Dommett, Rob Beckett, Bridget Christie, Joe Thomas, Sindhu Vee, Fern Brady, Rich Hall, Sarah Keyworth, Nabil Abdulrashid, Rachel Fairburn, Catherine Bohart, Jamie D'Souza, Phil Wang, Liz Kingsman and Sophie Duker.

Anthony Alderson, director of the Pleasance Theatres Trust, said: "We can't wait to get back into our Islington space and welcome audiences through our doors. We exist to entertain audiences, to support the amazing artists we work with and most importantly to fuel the UK's vibrant arts scene."