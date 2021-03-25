Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre unveils 2021 summer season

Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre has unveiled its 2021 summer season.

The venue will open with socially distanced audiences from 29 May 2021, with three productions playing through until the end of August.

Glyn Maxwell's version of The Jungle Book will open the season, with Gitika Buttoo directing the new spin on the Kipling classic.

Following that, Deborah McAndrew will adapt Pride and Prejudice, which is directed by Conrad Nelson. Finally, John Young will direct a new staging of The Merry Wives of Windsor, with design by Jessica Curtis.

Artistic director of Storyhouse (who oversee the open air venue) said: "We are promising another barn-raising summer of joy as we emerge into the summer! Merry Wives is a show which demands that you just turn off, sit back and giggle – it's what we all need this year! Pride and Prejudice will hit all the sweet spots - as a romance and as a narrative. Jane Austen's classic sense of humour is so delicious and still feels very potent. Whilst for kids and the young at heart The Jungle Book will be full of music, full of heart and a great homecoming story."

Tickets go on general sale in April.