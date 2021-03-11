Death Drop to reopen in the West End in May

Death Drop will reopen in the West End in May.

Billed as a "Dragatha Christie" murder mystery, the piece is written by Holly Stars and inspired by an idea from Christopher D Clegg.

It is produced by Trafalgar Theatre Productions (The King and I) and TuckShop (Cinderella at Trafalgar Studios).

Audiences will be socially distanced, with the venue complying with Covid secure guidelines to mitigate risk.

It will run from 19 May to 11 July 2021, with tickets on sale now. WhatsOnStage has a special offer, with top seats now available at £49.50.