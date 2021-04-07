The Mill at Sonning unveils new 2021 season plans including Top Hat revival

The Mill at Sonning has announced plans to reopen from next month as well as a series of 2021 productions.

The 2021 season will include a revival of Ray Cooney's farce Two Into One, directed by Ron Aldridge, (5 August to 9 October) featuring a cast of Mark Curry, Harry Gostelow, Lizzie Elvin, Felicity Duncan, Steven Pinder, Delme Thomas, Daisy Steere and Connor Hughes.

There will be a production of Alan Ayckbourn's Relatively Speaking (18 May to 30 July), directed by Robin Herford. To complete the 2021 year, Jonathan O'Boyle (The Last Five Years) will stage a revival of Irvin Berlin's notable musical Top Hat, based on the film of the same name. It runs from 18 October to 10 January 2022.

Also in 2022 will be a staging of supernatural thriller The House on Cold Hill, penned by Peter James, adapted for the stage by Shaun McKenna. It plays from 3 February to 25 March 2022. Dorothy L Sayers' Busman's Honeymoon will be performed from 28 April to 25 June 2022, directed by the legendary Brian Blessed.

Judi Dench will appear in a fundraiser event on 25 July.