The Mill at Sonning unveils new 2021 season plans including Top Hat revival
The venue will be back in action next month, with plans for 2021 revealed
The Mill at Sonning has announced plans to reopen from next month as well as a series of 2021 productions.
The 2021 season will include a revival of Ray Cooney's farce Two Into One, directed by Ron Aldridge, (5 August to 9 October) featuring a cast of Mark Curry, Harry Gostelow, Lizzie Elvin, Felicity Duncan, Steven Pinder, Delme Thomas, Daisy Steere and Connor Hughes.
There will be a production of Alan Ayckbourn's Relatively Speaking (18 May to 30 July), directed by Robin Herford. To complete the 2021 year, Jonathan O'Boyle (The Last Five Years) will stage a revival of Irvin Berlin's notable musical Top Hat, based on the film of the same name. It runs from 18 October to 10 January 2022.
Also in 2022 will be a staging of supernatural thriller The House on Cold Hill, penned by Peter James, adapted for the stage by Shaun McKenna. It plays from 3 February to 25 March 2022. Dorothy L Sayers' Busman's Honeymoon will be performed from 28 April to 25 June 2022, directed by the legendary Brian Blessed.
Judi Dench will appear in a fundraiser event on 25 July.