The Comeback to reopen in the West End this summer

The hit play The Comeback is making a comeback!

After its West End run was disrupted by the most recent lockdown, the piece will return for a three-week run at the Noël Coward Theatre from 7 to 25 July 2021.

Directed by Emily Burns and produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, the piece follows two rival comedy duos having a backstage tussle, with a special guest star joining the production every night. It is created by comedy duo The Pin, composed of Ben Ashenden and Alex Owen.

It has set and costume design by Rosanna Vize, with lighting by Prema Mehta and sound and music by Giles Thomas, with WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton giving the show four stars, saying : "it has at its centre a sweetness and an innocent enjoyment of comedy for comedy's own sake that feels the perfect antidote to the complicated world we are living in, a vaccine against cynicism."

Tickets go on sale on 30 April, with audiences adhering to social distancing guidelines.