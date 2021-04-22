Dreamgirls tour to open this December

Dreamgirls will now begin its tour in December 2021.

The hit musical, which had its West End premiere in December 2016, follows The Dreams, a group of young singers living in the 1960s and trying to find fame and fortune. It has book by Tom Eyen and music by Henry Krieger, with additional material by Willie Reale.

Starring Nicole Raquel Dennis (Dear Evan Hansen), the piece will open at Liverpool Empire on 14 December 2021, before visiting Bristol, Milton Keynes, Sunderland, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Wimbledon, Nottingham, Norwich, Leeds, Canterbury, Plymouth, Llandudno, Aberdeen, Manchester, Oxford, Glasgow, Blackpool, Southampton, Northampton and Birmingham.

Tickets go on sale next week, with further venues and additional cast to be revealed.

Watch the new trailer here:

The production has direction by Casey Nicholaw with set and costume design by Tim Hatley, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Richard Brooker, hair design by Josh Marquette and music supervision by Nick Finlow. It was nominated for five WhatsOnStage Awards, winning one, and six Tony Awards, winning two.

When the show first opened in the West End, WhatsOnStage critic Sarah Crompton awarded it four stars, saying it was: "a joy-filled corrective, full of panache and passion."