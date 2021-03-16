Hampstead Theatre announces new live productions

Hampstead Theatre has announced its first live productions for 2021.

Alfred Fagon's The Death of a Black Man, which premiered at the venue in 1975, will run from 28 May to 10 July. Fagon, who died in 1986 aged just 49, was one of the first black writers to have his work staged in the UK.

It will be directed by Dawn Walton in her Hampstead Theatre debut. She will be joined by designer Simon Kenny, lighting designer Jo Town, sound designer Richard Hammarton and composer Duramaney Kamara.

Hampstead Downstairs will also reopen with the world premiere of Raya by Deborah Bruce, running from 11 June until 24 July and directed by artistic director Roxana Silbert. It's billed as "a funny and tender new play which questions whether it is possible to turn back time - even if it's just for one night."

Both productions will be staged with social distancing in place for the duration of their runs. Tickets will go on sale from 24 March.

Roxana Silbert said: "COVID makes planning a challenge. However, if all goes well, our autumn season is overflowing with remarkable established and new artists including Katie Mitchell, Marsha Norman, Mufaro Makubika, Tom Wells and Tennessee Williams.

"We are desperate to get going again and, in doing so, support our wonderful freelance colleagues to do what they do best: make live theatre. It's been a year since we shut our doors and we are ready to switch on the lights and welcome everyone back in."