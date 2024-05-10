Paines Plough’s Roundabout announces Edinburgh Fringe programme

The iconic pop-up space is back at Summerhall for the Edinburgh Fringe

Paines Plough, the major new writing company, has announced its plans for 2024, marking 50 years of supporting work.

Paines Plough will also commemorate the tenth anniversary of their iconic pop-up theatre Roundabout, which returns to Summerhall at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 1 to 26 August.

The lineup at Roundabout includes a new production of Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe’s smash-hit play Every Brilliant Thing, produced by Paines Plough and Second Half Productions. Directed by Duncan Macmillan, the play explores depression from both a child’s and an adult’s perspective. It first played at the Roundabout at Summerhall in 2014 and has since enjoyed an extensive life on stages worldwide.

In addition, Kelly Jones will present her new play My Mother’s Funeral: The Show, which tackles the inequalities around death with power and playfulness. Directed by Paines Plough’s joint artistic director Charlotte Bennett, the play will preview at Belgrade Theatre in July before its Roundabout run at Summerhall.

Visiting productions at Roundabout this summer include Nation by Sam Ward, Bellringers by Daisy Hall, How I Learned to Swim by Somebody Jones, Playfight by Julia Grogan, new musical Tones by Gerel Falconer, V.L. by Kieran Hurley and Gary McNair, Main Character Energy by Temi Wilkey, and Refugee! by Aisha Zia.

Bellringers is co-produced by Ellie Keel Productions, Atticist and Hampstead Theatres, while V.L. is produced by Francesca Moody Productions, responsible for the stage version of Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer.

Paines Plough also welcomes award-winning playwright James Graham as their new patron as part of their 50th celebrations.

As part of their “Tour the Writer” programme, Paines Plough will mentor over 70 writers in partnership with seven theatre organisations across the UK. The initiative aims to strengthen nationwide writer networks and provide opportunities for emerging talent.

Paines Plough’s Roundabout productions from 2023, Miriam Battye’s Strategic Love Play and Nathan Queeley-Dennis’ Bullring Techno Makeout Jamz, will have return stagings and tours.