Diana Vickers to star in Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash musical, choreographed by Arlene Phillips

The Edinburgh Fringe will play host to the world premiere of I Wish You Well, a musical parody based on Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash and the ensuing legal battle.

Diana Vickers (I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical, Dial M For Murder) will lead the production, which is to be directed by Shiv Rabheru (resident director on Hamilton) and features musical direction by Debbi Clark. The show, penned by Rick Pearson with book and additional lyrics by Roger Dipper, played a one-off work-in-progress concert at the Turbine Theatre on 11 December 2023. Numbers include “Do You Know Taylor?” and “I’m Gwynnocent”.

Produced by Paul Taylor-Mills (Heathers the Musical), with choreography by the famed creative Arlene Phillips (Guys and Dolls), the show will make its debut at the Edinburgh Fringe 2024 at Udderbelly, Underbelly George Square from Saturday 3 to Monday 26 August 2024 (not 12), at 5:45pm. It is recommended for ages 12 and above.

Rabheru said today: “I, like the rest of the world, love true crime and celebrity scandal. The Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial had me hooked, and I was addicted to the iconic memes and tweets. The hope with ‘I Wish You Well’ is to feed our audience’s fascination with celebrity crime, and pack in even more campery and chaos. We all need a little more joy and silliness in the world.”

The show is designed by David Shields, with sound design by Dan Samson, associate direction and choreography by Tino Sibanda and casting by Seth Mason.