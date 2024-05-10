Rocky Horror Show to run in the West End with Jason Donovan

The show will be spending two weeks at the Dominion Theatre

The Rocky Horror Show, starring Jason Donovan, is heading to the West End later this year.

Donovan, whose stage credits include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Grease, will star as Dr Frank ‘n’ Furter in the cult classic musical for the first time in the UK for over 25 years. He also played the role in Sydney in 2023.

Donovan commented: “I am thrilled to dive into the exhilarating role of Frank ‘n’ Furter with a fantastic new cast and Timewarp with audiences throughout the UK. We promise to deliver the freshest Rocky EVER, that audiences will not forget. So, buckle up, as the show promises to be a wild and wicked ride!”

Additional casting will be announced shortly.

First seen in June 1973 at the Royal Court, the piece has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages.

The Rocky Horror Show features tunes including “Sweet Transvestite”, “Science Fiction/Double Feature”, “Dammit Janet” and “The Time-Warp”. It follows squeaky-clean college kids Brad and Janet who take refuge in a mysterious house after their car breaks down and experience a night they will never forget.

Christopher Luscombe’s production runs in the West End at the Dominion Theatre from 6 to 20 September, following stints in Bromley (19 to 24 August) and High Wycombe (27 to 31 August).

It will then continue to Fareham, Malvern, Bath, York, Glasgow, Cardiff, Woking, Blackpool, Sheffield, Liverpool for the festive season (3 December to 4 January), Southend, Edinburgh and Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Donovan is not currently scheduled to appear in Malvern, Woking and Liverpool, and on the following dates: 30 August, 28 October, and 4, 5 and 23 November.

Tickets for the West End run are on sale below.