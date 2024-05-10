Jordan Luke Gage’s musical Redcliffe to have public workshop at The Other Palace

First seen as part of MTFestUK 2024, the new musical Redcliffe will be presented for public workshop performances later this month.

Running in the Other Palace Studio, the piece is penned by Jordan Luke Gage (Bonnie & Clyde, Heathers, & Juliet) with orchestrations and musical direction by Ben Tomalin. It is based on the true events of William Critchard and Richard Arnold in Redcliffe, Bristol in the 1750s.

Set to lead the workshop performances are Gage as William and Liam Tamne as Richard, with full cast to be announced.

Gage said today: “Redcliffe is a story that I have been living with for some time now so I’m very excited to present it in this workshop form to an audience. I based the musical on an article I found in the Bristol archives that explores the complexity of navigating a forbidden gay relationship in a world of societal pressure and expectations. Ultimately it is the exploration of the human heart and the lengths we will go to be able to live freely.”

It is produced by the Other Palace and funded via the venue’s development dund, where 50p of every ticket sold in the main house goes to fund developing new work. Further plans for the show will be revealed in due course.

The show will run from 29 to 31 May.