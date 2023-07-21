Bonnie and Clyde West End cast recording release date confirmed

Ready to “Raise a Little Hell” in your own living rooms?!

The West End cast recording of Bonnie and Clyde has set its release date!

Produced by Katy Richardson and Sam Featherstone and recorded at London’s Livingston Studios, the album features the vocals of Frances Mayli McCann (as Bonnie Parker), Jordan Luke Gage (as Clyde Barrow), George Maguire (as Buck Barrow) and Jodie Steele (as Blanche Barrow), alongside the full West End cast.

Winner of the 2022 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musial, Bonnie and Clyde enjoyed two seasons in the West End, first playing at the Arts Theatre in 2022 and transferring to the Garrick Theatre earlier this year. A UK and Ireland tour is also scheduled to launch at Curve in Leicester in February 2024, with tickets for select dates on sale below.

The musical is penned by Ivan Menchell, Frank Wildhorn and Don Black, and follows the true story of two outlaws who go on a murderous spree across the nation – gaining fame in the process.

The West End cast recording will be released on Friday 28 July 2023 via Broadway Records.