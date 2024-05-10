Todrick Hall joins cast of Shrek in Hammersmith

The American star will take on the role of Donkey

Exclusive: Todrick Hall will return to the London stage later this year in Shrek the Musical.

The production is set to transfer to the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith for six weeks from 19 July 2024 after finishing its most recent tour last month.

Hall, who rose to fame on American Idol and is known for his judging role on RuPaul’s Drag Race, will join the show after appearing in another screen-to-stage production, Burlesque, at Manchester Opera House in June. His previous stage credits include The Colour Purple, Memphis, Waitress and Kinky Boots on Broadway and Chicago, on Broadway and in the West End.

The cast of Shrek also includes Antony Lawrence (Shrek), Joanne Clifton (Princess Fiona), James Gillan (Lord Farquaad) and Cherece Richards (Dragon).

Adapted from the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animated film, Shrek the Musical is penned by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori and opened on Broadway 2008.

It garnered eight Tony nominations and the Award for Best Costume Design. The original West End production received four Olivier Award nominations in 2012, with Nigel Harman winning Best Supporting Actor for his role as Lord Farquaad.

Produced by Mark Goucher, Matthew Gale, and Gavin Kalin, this new revival’s creative team is led by director and choreographer Nick Winston with co-director Sam Holmes. Alongside them are set and costume designer Philip Witcomb, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Ben Harrison, casting director Jim Arnold, projection designer Nina Dunn and puppet designer Jimmy Grimes.