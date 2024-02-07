Further cast including Todrick Hall announced for Burlesque world premiere

Further casting has been revealed for the stage adaptation of hit film Burlesque, originally starring Christina Aguilera.

Jess Folley, known for winning The Voice Kids UK and X Factor – The Band, is set to take on the role of Ali, alongside George Maguire as Vince, Billie-Kay as Sophia, B Terry as Georgie, Jess Qualter as Daphne, Yasmin Harrison as Brenda/dance captain, Lily Wang as Fifi, Hollie-Ann Lowe as Summer, and Alessia McDermott in the ensemble.

It has been announced today that Todrick Hall will play the role of Sean, alongside Michael Mather (It’s A Sin) as Jackson. Other cast members announced today are Ope Sowande as Trey, Lewis Easter in the ensemble, with Callum Aylott, Lucy Campbell and Amber Pierson as swings.

The musical is scheduled for previews at Manchester Opera House from 13 to 29 June 2024, with subsequent performances at Glasgow Theatre Royal from 11 to 28 September 2024. It will return to Manchester from 3 October to 2 November 2024, before heading to the West End.

The show follows Ali, a young talent who travels to New York where she discovers a world of creativity she never expected. It has songs by Christina Aguilera, Sia and Diane Warren, alongside additional songs by Hall and Folley.

The creative team includes Steven Antin (book writer/producer), Nick Winston (director and choreographer), Kate Wetherhead (additional material), Soutra Gilmour (set designer), Ryan Dawson Laight (costume designer), Tom Curran (musical arrangements and orchestrations), Phil Bateman (musical supervisor), Jack Knowles (lighting designer), Ben Harrison (sound designer), Harry Blumenau (casting director), Carole Hancock (hair and wigs designer), Guy Common (make-up designer), Chris Poon (musical director), Robin Antin (creative co-producer/associate choreographer), Ryan-Lee Seager (associate director/choreographer), Libby Watts (associate choreographer), Sarah-Jane Price (casting associate), Laura Rushton (costume supervisor), Tommy Franzen (assistant choreographer), Sarah Day (dramaturg), David Gallagher (orchestra fixer), and Lloyd Thomas (production manager).

Produced by Adam Paulden and Jason Haigh-Ellery, Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky, Steven Antin, and Christina Aguilera, Burlesque the Musical is managed by ADAMA Entertainment.